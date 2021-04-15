Cop Who Was Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Gets Book Deal

Louisville Police Officer Sgt. John Mattingly has been given a book deal to tell the “truth” about the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Mattingly’s book will be called “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” and will be edited and published by Post Hill Press. The company describes its products as “Christian, and conservative political books” on its website.

The Post Hill Press has its books distributed by Simon & Schuster. The company has received criticism over publishing books from controversial right-wing figures. Recently, they canceled Senator Josh Hawley’s book after the January 6th insurrection.

Louisville PD performed a forced entry into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a drug investigation. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker claimed he didn’t know it was police and shot Mattingly in the leg. Police returned fire and ended up killing Taylor.

Taylor’s death sparked protests and calls for justice. Mattingly was criticized by many in response to these protests calling protestors “thugs” in a letter to the Louisville PD. He also stated, “We did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night.”

His controversial email is not the only time Mattingly made the news. He has been very outspoken about the case and has gone on several TV programs to discuss it.

Mattingly was not indicted by the grand jury, although jurors have since come out and said they wish they could have recommended more charges. Mattingly has since gone back to the court and has sued Walker over emotional stress.

The book is reportedly still being written.

