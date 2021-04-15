Maddow and Hannity Battle for Second Place in Wednesday Ratings

Fox’s Sean Hannity and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow battled it out for second place in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, but one host – again – topped them both, as Tucker Carlson swept the ratings in both categories Wednesday.

Tucker Carlson Tonight continued its winning streak, with 3.17 million total viewers, and 509,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen data. The Rachel Maddow Show won the 9 p.m. timeslot in total viewers, with 2.93 million, but was third in the demo, with 424,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.87 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 429,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with nearly 2.7 million, and fourth in the demo, with 411,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.01 million, but dropped in the demo, with 323,000. Cuomo Prime Time was fifth in the demo, with 403,000, but couldn’t compete with the chart toppers in total viewers, with nearly 1.4 million.

Fox News won in total day, averaging 1.53 million total viewers, and barely edged out CNN to win the demo, with 277,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.23 million, and third in the demo, with 178,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 925,000, and was a close second in the demo, with 276,000.

Fox’s win continued in prime time, with 2.68 million total viewers, and 420,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with nearly 2.1 million, and third in the demo, with 307,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, with 1.27 million, and was second in the demo, with 389,000.

Fox and Friends was first in the early morning, with 1.16 million total viewers, and 212,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and third in the demo, with 153,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 557,000, and second in the demo, with 161,000.

