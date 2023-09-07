Fani Willis Slams Rep Jim Jordan For ‘Interfering’ In Trump Criminal Case: ‘No Justification’ For Congress To Intrude

Fulton Co. District Attorney Fani Willis slammed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) for attempting to “interfere with a state criminal matter” in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators.

Jordan sent a letter to Willis last month questioning the “timing of this prosecution.” He stated it was “noteworthy” that Willis “launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted” her investigation into Trump just days before he and his co-defendants were indicted on charges of election tampering. He warned her that his committee was “conducting oversight of this matter” and demanded she produce a list of documents.

On Thursday, Willis hit back, writing that Jordan’s letter included “inaccurate information and misleading statements.” She continued that the letter’s “obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations. As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

Willis went on to cite legal precedent outlining her points.

Willis ended her letter by asking Jordan to direct the Department of Justice to look into “racist threats” she and her staff have received as they move forward with the prosecutions. She wrote:

For your information I am attaching ten examples of threats this office has received…I am providing these examples to give you a window into what has happened to my staff and me as I keep the promise of my oath the the United States and Georgia Constitutions and do not allow myself to be bullied and threatened by Members of Congress, local elected officials, or others who believe lady justice should not be blind and that America has different laws for different citizens.

Willis has requested a “speedy trial” for all 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case that will get underway Oct. 23. On Wednesday, Fulton Co. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that co-defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro will be tried together. It remains to be seen whether the remaining 17 co-defendants will also be tried at the same time.

Read Willis’ letter to Jordan via The Atlanta Journal Constitution here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com