Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi defended 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as both a “little boy” and “this kid” during an appearance on Fox’s Hannity, clearly trying to evoke sympathy for the suspect charged with two murders another during a violent night in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month.

Rittenhouse has become something of a conservative cause célèbre after his alleged crimes were caught on viral video last month. Last month, during Kenosha’s protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse, armed with a military-style rifle, posted himself outside a business to purportedly guard it from possible looting and provide medical aid as needed to protestors. During a chaotic, violent incident that night, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and wounded another, and then calmly walked past police lines and went home for the night. He was arrested the next day.

On Tuesday, Fox’s 8:00 p.m. primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, showed a different, edited video from the scene that differed from the initial one seen online and in TV news reports. This new clip purported to cast Rittenhouse’s violent actions in a more sympathetic light. Hannity replayed parts of that same video an hour later and then asked Bondi to weigh in on the new information.

“I have a rule, I don’t rush to judgment. I believe in the presumption of innocence,” host Sean Hannity declared. “I have watched this case closely. I have talked to different people involved, telling me from the beginning ‘We don’t know the whole story.’ What does this videotape tell you?”

“People have to understand out there, that was a war zone. You have got a 17-year-old out there trying to protect his state,” Bondi said, even thous Rittenhouse was, in fact, not from Kenosha and did not even live in Wisconsin. He had driven into that city from his home in northern Illinois. “He is helping people who have been injured. He has paramedic training from being a lifeguard. He is taking graffiti off walls. He is trying to mitigate the chaos out there.”

Bondi then turned her sights on local law enforcement for arresting and charging Rittenhouse shortly after the killings.

“They rushed to judgment. We don’t know everything yet. That video speaks volumes,” she claimed, before noting two of Rittenhouse victims’ criminal record and suggesting they were the true aggressors. “They’re chasing him down,” Bondi said. “Whether or not he should be charged with any of it, I think it’s too soon to charge him. We don’t even know the ballistics. They charged him two days later and there were bullets flying everywhere.”

Bondi then used notably infantilizing language twice in succession to describe Rittenhouse.

“This kid was out there trying to help people. Were people killed? Absolutely,” Bondi conceded. “But again, we don’t know yet. You’ve got a little boy out there trying to protect his community. Should he have been out there with a gun? No. But should he have been charged with murder? We just don’t know yet. They charged him two days later.”

“You know, it’s a war zone out there,” Bondi continued, without noting that Rittenhouse was himself contributing to the combat zone effect by bringing a loaded, long gun to a protest. “What’s it coming to in these liberal cities, when teenagers have to go out to provide aid to other people who are getting injured by these rioters.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

