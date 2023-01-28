January 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Sentenced To More Than Six Years

Julian Khater was sentenced to more than six years for his part in the January 6 riot, which included using bear spray on multiple Capitol officers, including Brian Sicknick who passed away shortly after that day’s events following multiple strokes.

Khater was at the Capitol on January 6 with his co-defendant George Tanios who previously pled guilty to disorderly conduct and entering ad remaining in a restricted building. According to the plea Khater made, he requested pepper spray from Tanios at the Capitol and proceeded to assault multiple officers with it, including Sicknick.

At one point during his sentencing, D.C. District Judge Thomas Hogan asked Khater why he did not offer an apology to Sicknick’s family and fellow officers, many of them in the room. Khater claimed he was advised not to address them as there is a pending civil lawsuit.

“You should be afraid,” Hogan told Khater about the lawsuit.

Khater pled guilty in September to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to a total of 80 months and was ordered to pay a $10,000, plus an additional $2000 in restitution.

Another officer who was assaulted by Khater offered a statement to the court for his sentencing, describing his actions on that day.

Officer Caroline Edwards recalled seeing Sicknick attacked and then being sprayed herself only moments later.

“I felt like the absolute worst kind of officer, someone who didn’t help – couldn’t help – their friend. “Sometimes when I close my eyes I can still see his face, white as a sheet,” Edwards said.

