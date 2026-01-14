ICE Shoots Person Who Allegedly Attacked Officer With Weapon, DHS Says

A person was allegedly shot in the leg by an ICE officer on Wednesday after they attacked the officer with a weapon during a traffic stop.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security claimed the incident happened during “a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden” in 2022:

In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.

The Department of Homeland Security blamed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the incident, noting, “This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.”

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end,” the statement concluded. “Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

In its own statement, the City of Minneapolis said, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

This story is developing.