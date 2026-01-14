Fox News’ Griff Jenkins pressed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on calling ICE protesters “heroes,” arguing many of them are “crossing a line” in their demonstrations after an agent shot and killed a 37-year-old mother in the city.

Frey joined Jenkins for an interview that aired on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, where they discussed the death of Renee Good, protests in Minneapolis, a lawsuit by the city to remove ICE, and an investigation into potentially billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota.

Jenkins at one point cut in footage of protesters confronting ICE agents in Minneapolis. Some yelled, “shame,” while others blocked ICE vehicles. One woman blocked a vehicle and screamed at agents, “You want to shoot me in the face?!”

“Just look at some of the videos, Mayor Frey, that we have seen of these protesters, many of whom you have praised. You’ve called them heroes for being out there exercising their First Amendment rights, but they’ve gone farther. They’re blocking their operations,” Jenkins told Frey.

“We had thousands of protesters —” Frey began before Jenkins pushed the video compilation of protesters.

“Take a look at the videos. You’ve seen these. Play these,” Jenkins said.

“I’m happy to look at video. I’ve seen it happening live,” Frey said.

The mayor was then cut off as the video played.

“So that’s just a sampling of it, you’re seeing it in real time. You are aware that 18 U.S. Code 111 makes it a federal crime to impede, interfere, or even assault officers and we see the protesters crossing a line of protesting, throwing rocks, hitting cars, and interfering in the federal government’s view of their operation of our federal immigration law enforcement,” Jenkins said.

Frey defended the demonstrators, saying they are standing “up for their neighbors” and arguing the majority of those on the streets are protesting “peacefully.”

“We have had perhaps tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting in the streets, and at the same time, yeah, they are going to stand up for their neighbors, and what we are seeing time and time again is unconstitutional conduct by ICE,” he said. “ICE is not new. Our separation ordinance in the city is not knew. ICE has been around for decades, so has our separation ordinance. That’s what is new. What is new is the way that the Trump administration is presently conducting themselves.”

At a press conference this week, Frey praised protesters and said he is “grateful” for them, calling them “heroes” standing up for each other.

“We’ve got heroes that are standing up for each other,” he said. “They’re standing by the neighbors that they love.”

After the shooting of Good last week, Frey sent a clear message to ICE, telling them to “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

Watch above via Fox News.