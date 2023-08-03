Lauren Boebert Declares, ‘I’m Actually Really Excited Over This Arraignment’ Because It Means Trump Will Win

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed that Donald Trump’s arraignment on Thursday will “ensure” he becomes the next president.

The former president was arraigned earlier in the day on four counts related to his ham-handed attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. Trump attempted to pressure officials in states he lost, leaning on them to reverse the results. He pleaded not guilty.

Boebert appeared on Newsmax, where she not only defended Trump, but cast the indictment – his second federal indictment and third overall – as a boon to his 2024 campaign.

“This is election interference at its finest,” she told Rob Schmitt. “The DOJ is no longer the Department of Justice. It’s the department of injustice and with this arraignment, Joe Biden, his DOJ, has officially become his new campaign headquarters, and [Special Counsel] Jack Smith is his new campaign manager.”

The congresswoman then spun the latest indictment as a positive for the former president.

“I’m actually really excited over this arraignment because it only ensures that President Trump will be the 47th president of the United States,” she continued. “Because the American people are sick of this. They are sick of the Democrats’ dirty tricks.

She wasn’t the only House Republican to portray the arraignment in a positive light. On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said it only shows that President Joe Biden’s administration is “unraveling.”

Trump is also under indictment in federal court over his retention of government documents after leaving office. He also faces state charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com