Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Latest Trump Indictment Shows Biden Presidency Is ‘Unraveling’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spun Donald Trump’s third indictment as a positive by claiming it shows President Joe Biden’s administration is “unraveling.”

On Thursday, Trump was indicted in federal court for the second time. He pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. In June, he was indicted in federal court related to his retention of government documents upon leaving office. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting both cases, said Trump willfully took classified documents and obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

Also, in April, Trump was indicted on state charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan. Despite three indictments, he is the runaway frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Appearing on Thursday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, Greene said Trump’s legal woes illustrate the trouble Biden faces.

“The whole reason why Biden has to arrest his top political opponent is not because President Trump is guilty of any crimes,” she told Larry Kudlow. “It’s because Biden can’t beat Trump, And the American people want him back in there and the Department of Justice has been covering up Biden crimes.”

Republicans maintain that Biden was involved in shady business dealings with his son Hunter Biden. Some congressional Republicans have even claimed the president accepted bribes while he was vice president, but they have not provided any evidence for that explosive accusation.

Greene cited some of the claims and said the House should open up an impeachment inquiry.

Kudlow pointed to recent congressional testimony from Devon Archer – Hunter Biden’s former business partner – and said Archer gave “devastating” details about the Bidens. However, Republicans in general have overstated the substance of these accounts.

“The Devon Archer stuff is devastating,” Kudlow said. “He is single-handedly breaking Joe Biden’s whole story. I’m calling it the malarkey defense, ok? So, this guy Archer – I mean, I don’t know what his motive is, Marjorie – he’s breaking Biden down. The whole thing’s unraveling. And I guess my question is the whole Biden presidency unraveling?”

“Well, it’s unraveling before the American people,” she replied. “The American people are convinced, Larry. But as usual, Washington, which is disconnected from the American people, is the last group of people to get the message. But they don’t care about the American people. They put Americans last – to the point where regular people that live in my district feel like forgotten Americans because Washington doesn’t care about them.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com