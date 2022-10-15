Mel Gibson May Be Testifying At Harvey Weinstein’s Trial, Lawyer Suggests Possible ‘Antisemitism’ Behind ‘Bias’ Against Client

The sexual assault and rape trial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein may see the inclusion of someone else who knows a thing or two about becoming a pariah in Hollywood: Mel Gibson.

Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday that the Lethal Weapon star can testify in the trial on what he learned from one of Weinstein’s many accusers, who is referred to at the Los Angeles trial as “Jane Doe #3,” Fox News reported.

According to the prosecution, one of the disgraced producer’s accusers detailed an alleged sexual assault at the hands of Weinstein to Gibson. Weinstein has continued denying any wrongdoing, despite dozens of accusations of sexual assault and harassment. The alleged assault in this case took place in 2010 at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman attempted to argue against Gibson taking the stand — he still may not actually end up being called by the prosecution — claiming the filmmaker may have personal motivations to attack Weinstein.

“Shortly after [The Passion of the Christ] came out, Mr. Weinstein’s publishing company, Miramax Books, put out a book called Perspectives on Passion of the Christ debunking the movie’s anti-semitic overtones and false depiction of the Jews,” the lawyer said, adding, “any evidence of Mr. Gibson’s racism or anti-semitism would give rise to a bias against my client, who challenged him.”

Gibson has been accused of antisemitism in the past, infamously making derogatory remarks during a DUI arrest in 2006. Gibson would also go on to have audio of him belligerently screaming at his ex-wife and making racist comments released in 2010. Gibson has related the incidents to past alcoholism and other struggles.

Though the incidents appeared to derail his career for a number of years, the actor is working steadily today and has suggested he’s directing both a Passion of the Christ sequel and a fifth Lethal Weapon.

