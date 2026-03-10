People Are Claiming They Had ‘Organs and Sperm Harvested From Their Bodies’ at Epstein Ranch, Lawmaker Reveals

A New Mexico state representative claimed on Tuesday that people had been “coming forward saying they were drugged” and had their “sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies” at the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch.

“We have people coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them,” New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Romero (D) told the Daily Mail.

She continued, “It’s so dark and perplexing, and I know that if you mention this to someone, it sounds very conspiratorial… But we need to get down to the truth of what really happened here in our own backyard.”

According to a 2019 report from The New York Times, before his death, Epstein had “hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch” and had “confided to scientists and others about his scheme.”

State lawmakers voted to set up a “truth commission” to investigate claims of illegal activities conducted by Epstein at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico last month.

Unlike Epstein’s other properties, Zorro Ranch was never searched by police following his 2019 arrest for sex trafficking.

“The New Mexico Department of Justice has an active criminal investigation into New Mexico-related matters involving Jeffrey Epstein, including activities connected to Zorro Ranch,” said the New Mexico Department of Justice in a statement. “We are seeking credible information from members of the public who may have knowledge relevant to events that occurred in New Mexico.”

