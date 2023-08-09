‘These People Are Afraid’: George Conway Says Republican Pols Are Terrified Of Their Own Voters, ‘Who They Know Have Weapons’

Conservative attorney George Conway said Republican politicians are “afraid” of their voters, who are fervently loyal to former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the FBI shot and killed a Utah man while attempting to serve an arrest warrant after he threatened to kill President Joe Biden and prosecutors investigating Trump.

The complaint alleges that Craig Deleeuw Robertson mentioned “presidential assassination” and made threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two,” Robertson allegedly wrote on Facebook in September 2022. “First Joe then Kamala!!!”

During Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC, Joy Reid pointed to the indictment against Robertson.

“He seemed to feel like he understood the First Amendment and said he can post these death threats, and ‘Come and get me,’ basically, was his attitude toward the FBI,” she said. “‘This is my free speech right.’ He sounds like Donald Trump. If that is so embedded in somebody so far from power, how can the party eradicate this if none of the leaders are willing to really say anything about it? I can’t imagine a Republican leader today saying, ‘You shouldn’t be threatening the president of the United States.'”

“They won’t do it because they themselves fear these people,” Conway said. “You remember, Lindsey Graham said a few words back in January of 2021 that were not exactly favorable to Donald Trump, and he was accosted at airports. These people are afraid. Liz Cheney – while she was still in Congress – had to go around with the security guard, with a security team that she paid out – I think she paid it with her own money – all around Wyoming.”

He added, “Republican politicians are not just intimidated by voters at the ballot box, but they are intimidated by these people who they know have weapons.”

“Is there anyone with the moral authority to talk [to] the Republican Party writ large, the voters down?” Reid asked.

“No, I mean, I don’t think so at this point,” Conway replied. “I think anyone who crosses Trump, who contradicts him, is then castigated. And treated as, ‘Oh, he’s just another liberal. He’s pro-Biden.’ I mean, everything’s black and white in that regard. And it’s terrifying.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

