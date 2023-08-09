Chris Christie Brags About Being Tied With Ron DeSantis, Says Rival ‘Going in the Wrong Direction’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie bragged on Fox News about being tied in certain polls with his GOP primary rival Ron DeSantis, who he warned “is going in the wrong direction.”

On Wednesday, Christie told Fox News host Bret Baier, “In just the last two days there were two more polls that have come out that now have me tied for second with Governor DeSantis, one at 11% and one at 9%, so we feel like it’s really moving in our direction.”

The former New Jersey governor argued, “Our momentum is going the right way, Governor DeSantis is going in the wrong direction, and so first job is to get past Governor DeSantis here in New Hampshire. We’ve now caught him, now we need to pass him, and then we’re gonna take on Donald Trump one-on-one.”

After Baier pointed out that former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner of the Republican primary, was “up 20, 30, 40 points” in the polls, Christie replied, “And the campaign hasn’t begun yet, Bret. The campaign’s gonna begin when you and Martha get on that stage with the rest of us two weeks from tonight. The idea that the American people are really focused on this race right now in the middle of vacation season in August around America is kind of silly.”

According to RealClearPolitics’ Republican primary poll average, Christie is currently in 7th place at just 2.3%, behind Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) at 2.9%, Nikki Haley at 3.6%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 5%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 5.9%, DeSantis at 15.9%, and Trump at 53.9%.

Watch above via Fox News.

