Trump’s Lawyers Send Cryptic Letter to Merrick Garland to ‘Request a Meeting at Your Earliest Convenience’

Attorneys for Donald Trump fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to request a meeting to complain about how the Department of Justice has treated the former president and request a meeting.

The letter comes amid reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith is finishing his investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after he left the White House. Smith has also been probing the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump posted the correspondence on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night:

Dear Attorney General Garland: We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

The letter is signed by Trump’s lawyers, John Rowley and Jim Trusty, but given its tone, it’s likely the former president had a hand in drafting it.

Some notable lawyers claim there is enough evidence in the documents case to charge Trump with obstruction, including Ty Cobb, who served as an attorney in the Trump White House.

In June 2022, another attorney for Trump signed a letter to the DOJ stating that to her knowledge, no government documents remained at Mar-a-Lago after officials retrieved some from the property earlier in the year. That turned out to be false, as August’s FBI raid of the property showed.

