Lauren Boebert Tells House Committee She Had Third Son Because Birth Control Was Too Expensive: ‘Cheaper to Have a Kid’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) regaled the House Oversight Committee with the heartwarming tale of how her third son came to be: by not being able to afford birth control.

On Tuesday, the committee met for a hearing on “The Role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers in Prescription Drug Markets.”

Boebert, 36, has four children. In March, she announced she had become a grandmother after her 17-year-old son and his partner had a baby.

During the hearing, Boebert questioned witness Kevin Duane, a doctor of pharmacy. It went like this:

BOEBERT: Dr. Duane, I think it’s been mentioned many times here today and I apologize that I wasn’t here for a lot of it. We have other committees going on as well. But we’ve seen an increase in prices for medication and treatments over the past few years. You would agree? DUANE: Yeah, I would absolutely agree with that. BOEBERT: And I think that you all have elaborated as far as the why and you’re welcome to elaborate more if you’d like. But do you see that patients leave their prescriptions at pharmacies because they can no longer pay for it? DUANE: They absolutely do in my pharmacy, yes. That happens more than should make anyone comfortable. BOEBERT: I actually have a fun little story. My staff is probably gonna talk to me about this later, but I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control and I was there at the counter and went to pay for it. And the price was very, very high. I said, “Wow, is this a three, six-month prescription?” “No ma’am, this is one month.” And I said, “It’s cheaper to have a kid.” And I left it there and now I have my third son, Kaydon Boebert. And so, I’m actually it turned out to be a really great thing. But I personally experienced that when times were tough. Thanks so much for your indulgence there and [I’ll] talk to my team about that comment later.

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband last month. The two became engaged after he pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure at a bowling alley where teen girls – including his future wife – were present.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

