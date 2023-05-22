Conservative Lawyer George Conway Claims Trump Is Going to Jail: ‘He Should and He Will’

George Conway claimed former President Donald Trump is destined for the clink over his actions in keeping government documents for himself after he was president.

The New York Times reported on Monday that federal prosecutors hit the Trump Organization with a subpoena to seek information about Trump’s business dealings in foreign countries since taking office in January 2017. It is unclear what investigators are looking for.

The subpoena is part of a probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is examining Trump’s retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Trump was supposed to give the documents – some of which were classified – to the National Archives.

Conway appeared on Monday’s All In on MSNBC to discuss the unexpected development.

“What do you make of that?” asked Chris Hayes.

“I don’t think he needed financial incentive to do what he did,” Conway replied. “I think his insane narcissism and his belief that he controls everything, that Article II [of the Constitution] allowed him to do whatever he wants, and they were his generals across the river at the Pentagon, these were his documents. I mean, this narcissism alone was sufficient for him to want to keep these documents.”

Conway claimed the Department of Justice could make a “strong” case for obstruction against Trump, whose attorney signed a letter to the DOJ in June 2022 saying that to her knowledge, there were no more government documents at Mar-a-Lago. However, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the property and found government material.

“I mean, Ty Cobb, White House Counsel who handled, in the Trump administration, who handled the Mueller investigation, went on national television the other day and said, ‘Trump’s gonna go to jail for this,'” Conway continued. “And he should and he will because the obstruction case is just so strong.”

Conway is one of many legal talking heads over the years who has predicted Trump will go to jail or prison.

Watch above via MSNBC.

