New York College Fires Professor Who Threatened Reporter With Machete

New York City’s Hunter College fired controversial professor Shellyne Rodriguez on Tuesday after she was caught on camera threatening a New York Post reporter with a machete.

Post reporter Reuven Fenton tried to interview Rodriguez at her Bronx apartment on Tuesday after the professor made headlines for attacking an anti-abortion information table organized by students at her college.

After Fenton knocked on Rodriguez’s door to ask her about the incident, the professor was caught on camera holding a machete to his neck. According to the newspaper, Rodriguez also threatened to “chop” the reporter up with her machete before chasing him down the street with the weapon.

In a statement to the Post following the incident, Hunter College announced that it had fired Fenton.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” said a spokesperson. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Prior to Tuesday’s incident, many social media users had called for Rodriguez’s dismissal from the college after she was recorded engaging in a violent outburst towards anti-abortion students.

“This is bullsh*t. This is violent,” she told the students, who were distributing anti-abortion leaflets. “Get this sh*t the f*ck out of here! F*ck this sh*t!”

Rodriguez could then be seen knocking items on the student table over.

