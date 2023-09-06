Watch How Convicted Murderer Pulled Off His Shocking Prison Escape

A video released on Wednesday shows how a convicted murderer currently on the run from police escaped a Pennsylvania prison by scaling between two walls.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped a prison facility in Chester County last week by stretching across two walls in between a doorway while he was virtually parallel to the ground. The prisoner then made his way to roof, moved through razor wire before making his escape by climbing a fence with even more razor wire.

The guard on duty at the prison’s observation tower reportedly did not notice Cavalcante’s escape while it was happening. The officer in question is on administrative leave.

“I just want to ensure that we know the gravity of situation and how it’s impacted our community negatively,” Acting Warden Howard Holland told reporters during a press conference, according to NBC News.

“Moreover, to the victims of this individual, I want to make sure that they know we are consistently and consciously thinking of what they’re going through. They are continually in our thoughts and prayers to make sure we bring Mr. Cavalcante to justice,” he added.

Watch the escape below:

CHESTER COUNTY PRISON OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF DANELO CAVALCANTE'S ESCAPE FROM THE EXERCISE YARD Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0 — Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023

Guards did not realize Cavalcante had escaped until nearly an hour after he scaled the walls. Authorities could not find him after a lockdown and additional searches around the prison facility. Moreover, officials did not issue the public escape siren nearly tens minutes after noticing he was gone.

Cavalcante was convicted last month for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her in front of her young children in 2021. The manhunt for Cavalcante throughout the state has been underway for a week.

