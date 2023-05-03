WATCH: Shooter Fires Into Fox TV Station As Staff Run For Cover

A man was caught on camera shooting into a Memphis Fox affiliate TV station on Tuesday as he tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the building.

The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed the man pulling out a rifle before firing it through the door of the Fox 13 Memphis station as employees ran for cover. The man was then recorded desperately trying to pull open the locked door.

WATCH: Jarred Nathan, 25, is identified by his mother as the man who shot into our TV station this morning. That’s not the only thing he tried. pic.twitter.com/0FTpOYW2Lr — Dakarai Turner  (@Dakarai_Turner) May 3, 2023

Fox 13 Memphis identified the suspect as Jarrad Nathan, who was reportedly arrested by police shortly after the incident and faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Nathan’s mother told Fox 13 Memphis that her son had struggled with mental health problems and had been treated at Memphis’ Lakeside Behavioral Health facility.

A friend of the suspect also told the station that Nathan may have been motivated by the belief that Fox 13 Memphis had more footage of the January 2023 police killing of Tyre Nichols than was previously made publicly available. She said he had been talking about the case “a lot” just days before Tuesday’s shooting and claimed Nathan had contacted her following the incident, asking her to meet him at the station and to pick up his gun.

Fox 13 Memphis anchor Dakarai Turner reported that Nathan had not been “convicted of any crimes that would bar him from owning or possessing a weapon” legally. Turner also claimed that Nathan had previously held an armed security license until it expired in 2021.

Following the shooting, Nathan reportedly fled to the nearby restaurant Ubee’s, where he “holed up” in the bathroom before he was apprehended by police. Jermaine Morris, an employee of the restaurant, described the incident as “some GTA 5 bullsh*t” during an interview with the station.

Watch above via Fox 13.

