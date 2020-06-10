comScore

‘We Are Not the Same’: London Police Publish George Floyd Statement Criticizing US Cops as Policing ‘By Force’

By Charlie NashJun 10th, 2020, 9:53 am

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

London’s Metropolitan Police published a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday explaining how to “honor” George Floyd’s memory.

The thread, from senior police officer Neil Basu, said that taking a knee is a “powerful symbol of challenge and hope,” but that now was the time to “stand up” and take action. He also sought to differentiate police in the United States and United Kingdom, claiming, “unlike America we overwhelmingly police by consent, and not by force.”

“The death of George Floyd horrified us all, and rightly so. All the good cops I know – regardless of heritage – were also horrified, but for many of my BAME colleagues I suspect this has been a particularly shattering week. At least, that’s how I feel,” wrote Basu. “The way George died represented the worst of policing and will forever be a totemic image of racial injustice in America. His last words… “I can’t breathe…” have become an anthem, and I hope this is their moment for change, as Stephen [Lawrence]’s murder & inquiry was for UK policing.”

“It is not my place to criticise our colleagues in the US, still less to characterise the many with the actions of the few, or ascribe collective guilt. It is important, however, to highlight the differences between the UK and US,” he continued, noting, “We are not the same, because unlike America we overwhelmingly police by consent, and not by force.”

Basu went on to claim that what “we are seeing in America & in UK, too, is anger directed not just at police brutality but the racial bias built into the very fabric of our institutions and society,” before adding, “So let us view the legitimate anger, manifesting itself now in different ways, with nuance and care.”

On the decision of protesters and politicians to take a knee in solidarity, Basu said, “Taking a knee was and is a powerful symbol of challenge and hope, and I was moved to see some of our officers do so. But personally I see this as a time to stand up – stand up to racists, to inequality and injustice.”

“We can be better than this, and we must be better than this. There can be no better sight than watching people of many different faiths, nationalities and colour, standing together in peace against injustice,” he concluded. “At the height of probably the greatest fear some of our communities have ever known, this is a time to stand together.”

Like the United States, the United Kingdom has experienced mass protests over the death of Floyd in police custody. Floyd was killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time, despite protests from Floyd that he could not breathe.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: