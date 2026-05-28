Spencer Pratt Calls for Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass to Be Thrown in Jail in Fox News Interview

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (R) is calling for current Mayor Karen Bass (D) to be jailed along with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), following the devastating wildfires and alleged increase in homelessness.

Pratt spoke to Fox News in an interview to air this weekend, just days before voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

In a preview clip of a yet to air interview on Fox’s Saturday in America, Pratt responded to news that Newsom has finally thrown his support behind Bass, a fellow Democrat.

“It’s not shocking ’cause they’re alleged criminal partners,” Pratt said. “Not only did they work together in their negligence in burning down 7,000 houses and 12 people alive, but they’re both complicit in laundering — what? — $24 billion to actually increase homelessness. They both should be in jail together.”

“Wow, Some pretty charges there from Spencer Pratt about Newsom and Bass, calling them essentially a criminal combine,” said host Martha MacCallum.

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham said Pratt is getting the message out that Newsom endorsing Bass is “failures of a feather flocking together.”

“And he can make that message very clear: ‘They have done all of these things in the past, they have not served you, they’ve taken your money, and made things worse,'” Ham said. “When you look around you, are you doing better?”

Ham continued:

I thought he made an interesting point on “Fox & friends” that was sort of clever today, when he was asked about there being all this outside interest because some in California, which is a one-party rule state that doesn’t want any competition from anyone else who might have different ideas, they say, like, “Oh, there’s all this outside interest.” He says, “A lot of them are Angelenos who have fled the failures of these people and I’d like to talk to them, and I’d like to have their support, and I’d like to have them back to a greater L.A.” That’s a pretty good message!

“I hope he can make it to a least a run-off because competition is good, even though Newsom and Bass don’t want it,” Ham added.

Watch the clip above via The Story With Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

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