‘Trump Prize!’ Lindsey Graham Pitches Nobel Peace Prize Rebrand if Prez Pulls Off Mega-Deal

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pitched Wednesday that if President Donald Trump can get Saudi Arabia to commit to normalizing ties with Israel as part of an Iran peace deal, then not only should he win the Nobel Peace Prize, but it should be named after him.

The Republican floated the idea during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, where he praised Trump’s demand that a broader Middle East agreement should include Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Qatar signing on to the Abraham Accords.

“If he can pull this off, if he can get Saudi Arabia, the center of Islam for the entire world, to recognize the Jewish state Israel, he’ll have ended the Arab-Israeli conflict that’s been going on for thousands of years,” Graham said. “They should change the Nobel Prize to the Trump Prize.”

He continued: “If he can do that – and I think he can – it’s the biggest change in the modern history and in the ancient history of the mid-east, where the Arabs and the Jews live together, where it becomes a center of power economically, not a powder keg.”

“And once you put Iran in a box, and he’s going to do that, we’re going to have peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Nobody thought that was possible. I believe it’s possible. And there’s one guy can do it: Donald Trump,” he added.

Trump has long complained that he has been denied a Nobel Peace Prize despite claiming credit for multiple diplomatic breakthroughs throughout both his terms, and has repeatedly argued he deserved the award more than former President Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009.

Watch above via Fox News.

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