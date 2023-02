Biden’s State of the Union Audience Craters, Fox News Tops All of Television

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday brought in roughly 23.6 million viewers across the major cable news networks and the top four broadcast news channels – with Fox News leading the pack for the second year in a row.

The early numbers showed a dip in viewers from 2022, which brought in some 38.2 million total viewers. 33.83 million of those viewers watched on the four main broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox — and cable news networks Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

When the final numbers are out from Nielsen, the total number of viewers is likely to push closer to 29 million with the inclusion of viewers from networks like C-SPAN and PBS — still a major dip from the previous year.

Fox News scored 4.56 million total viewers and 793,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, which is heavily favored by advertisers. While Fox News led all of television in total viewers, ABC topped in the demo with 1.075 million viewers, while NBC came in second and Fox News landed third.

In total viewers, ABC came in second behind Fox News with 4.4 million viewers, followed by NBC’s 2.68 million total viewers. Fox News was down significantly from 2022, when it brought in 7.21 million viewers to lead all of television, ABC also dipped from its 6.3 million viewers last year.

On cable news, MSNBC came in second place with 3.46 million total viewers, which landed the network in fifth place overall. CNN brought in 2.31 million total viewers and a strong 617,000 demo viewers. MSNBC came in third on cable news in the demo with 479,000 viewers.

CNN’s total marks the network’s smallest audience for a State of the Union since 2014 — a 50 percent drop from last year’s 4.83 million total viewers.

Adobe Analytics also reported that unique device use increased 25 percent during the speech compared to 2022, which may help explain the overall decrease in viewers.

To put the ratings in historical context, Bill Clinton’s 1994 State of the Union averaged some 45.8 million total viewers, similar to Donald Trump’s SOTU in 2018, which averaged 45.55 million. George W. Bush’s post-9/11 address in 2002 raked in 51.77 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

933 CNN THIS MORNING:

292 MORNING JOE:

840 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

37 EARLY MORNING:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1254 CNN THIS MORNING:

383 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

86 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1582 CNN THIS MORNING:

482 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1710 CNN NEWSROOM:

515 MORNING JOE:

852 NATIONAL REPORT:

147 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1742 CNN NEWSROOM:

612 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

600 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

26 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1651 AT THIS HOUR:

641 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

508 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1734 INSIDE POLITICS:

574 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

471 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

106 BLUE BLOODS:

76 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1470 CNN NEWSROOM:

547 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

506 — BLUE BLOODS:

165 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1439 CNN NEWSROOM:

578 KATY TUR REPORTS:

591 AMERICAN AGENDA:

118 BLUE BLOODS:

223 3p STORY, THE:

1577 CNN NEWSROOM:

611 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

595 — BLUE BLOODS:

248 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1538 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

614 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1245 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

263 5p FIVE, THE:

3402 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

664 — SPICER & CO:

113 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

103 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2582 SITUATION ROOM:

659 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1250 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

131 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

63 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2921 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

840 REIDOUT:

1201 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

177 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3724 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1239 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

2286 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

163 CUOMO:

99 9p STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

4695 [9:09 PM-10:21 PM] STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

2411 [9:08 PM-10:22 PM] STATE OF THE UNION ADD:

3569 [9:09 PM-10:21 PM] PRIME NEWS:

252 STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

97 10p ST UNION/ANALYSIS:

4797 [10:22 PM-10:46 PM] STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

2227 [10:23 PM-10:46 PM] MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

3688 [10:22 PM-10:46 PM] GREG KELLY REPORTS:

302 — 11p HANNITY:

3035 [11:03 PM-11:59 PM] STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

1137 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

2086 [11:02 PM-11:59 PM] ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

145 —

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

143 CNN THIS MORNING:

55 MORNING JOE:

117 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

178 CNN THIS MORNING:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

3 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 CNN THIS MORNING:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

191 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 MORNING JOE:

93 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

212 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

72 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

220 AT THIS HOUR:

119 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

67 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

222 INSIDE POLITICS:

101 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

70 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

11 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

178 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

31 3p STORY, THE:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

72 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

217 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

127 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

12 5p FIVE, THE:

370 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

132 — SPICER & CO:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

314 SITUATION ROOM:

140 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

6 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

367 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

206 REIDOUT:

141 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

635 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

321 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

299 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 CUOMO:

25 9p STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

853 [9:09 PM-10:21 PM] STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

651 [9:08 PM-10:22 PM] STATE OF THE UNION ADD:

500 [9:09 PM-10:21 PM] PRIME NEWS:

35 STATE OF THE UNION 2023:

22 10p ST UNION/ANALYSIS:

849 [10:22 PM-10:46 PM] STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

581 [10:23 PM-10:46 PM] MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

496 [10:22 PM-10:46 PM] GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 — 11p HANNITY:

537 [11:03 PM-11:59 PM] STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

301 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

313 [11:02 PM-11:59 PM] ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 —

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 767,000

Fox News: 2.21 million

MSNBC: 1.21 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 174,000

Fox News: 326,000

MSNBC: 163,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.93 million

Fox News: 4.38 million

MSNBC: 3.02 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 516,000

Fox News: 775,000

MSNBC: 412,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

