CNN’s New Day beat its MSNBC rival Morning Joe in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo on Friday.

New Day has had a tough time in the ratings lately, something we’ve documented here. But the news-heavy breakfast show, anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, has beaten Morning Joe a few times in the demo, a sign that valuable younger viewers are still tuning in.

On Friday, New Day drew 81,000 viewers in the demo across the three hours its on air. During that same time, the Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski-hosted Morning Joe drew 77,000 viewers. Morning Joe still beat New Day in total viewers, drawing 820,000 viewers to CNN’s 376,000.

Fox & Friends took first place, as usual, beating both New Day and Morning Joe.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

959 NEW DAY:

292 MORNING JOE:

820 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

6 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

55 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1494 NEW DAY:

368 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

130 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1892 NEW DAY:

486 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2048 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

760 NATIONAL REPORT:

188 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1921 CNN NEWSROOM:

587 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

647 — JAG:

87 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1867 AT THIS HOUR:

523 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

558 — JAG:

99 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1899 INSIDE POLITICS:

576 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

613 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

138 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

169 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1769 CNN NEWSROOM:

601 MTP DAILY:

587 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

240 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1579 CNN NEWSROOM:

603 KATY TUR REPORTS:

607 AMERICAN AGENDA:

156 BLUE BLOODS:

208 3p STORY, THE:

1613 CNN NEWSROOM:

579 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

686 — BLUE BLOODS:

240 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1588 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

731 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1323 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

207 BLUE BLOODS:

290 5p FIVE, THE:

3200 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

709 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

218 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

98 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2438 SITUATION ROOM:

595 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1144 SPICER & CO:

241 DONLON REPORT, THE:

54 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1864 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

621 REIDOUT:

989 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

342 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2875 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

754 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1203 STINCHFIELD:

196 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

58 9p HANNITY:

2615 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

668 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1715 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

106 NEWSNATION PRIME:

70 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2139 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

497 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

989 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

94 BANFIELD:

45 11p GUTFELD!:

1877 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

424 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

918 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

110 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

140 NEW DAY:

62 MORNING JOE:

77 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

1 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

276 NEW DAY:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

320 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

101 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

319 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

92 — JAG:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

290 AT THIS HOUR:

109 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

87 — JAG:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

306 INSIDE POLITICS:

108 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

74 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

19 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MTP DAILY:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

43 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 KATY TUR REPORTS:

62 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

49 3p STORY, THE:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

51 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

251 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

167 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

125 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

51 5p FIVE, THE:

457 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

156 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

395 SITUATION ROOM:

160 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

122 SPICER & CO:

32 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

285 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

138 REIDOUT:

94 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

54 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

425 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

126 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

115 STINCHFIELD:

40 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 9p HANNITY:

377 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

83 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

193 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

301 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

120 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 BANFIELD:

19 11p GUTFELD!:

314 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

106 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 538,000

Fox: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 845,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 111,000

Fox News: 284,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 640,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.3 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 368,000

MSNBC: 143,000

