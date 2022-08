Rachel Maddow clearly remains MSNBC’s highest-rated host, despite only hosting her show once a week.

On Monday night, Maddow pulled in 2.75 million total viewers, which made her competitive with Fox News’s dominant line-up and landed her the fourth most watched show on cable news for the night.

Maddow still lost to her time slot rival Sean Hannity, who brought in 2.83 million total viewers. Both Maddow and Hannity crushed CNN at 9 p.m., which only brought in 760,000 viewers.

Overall, MSNBC prime time averaged 2.11 million total viewers, which is well above the network average in recent months. Fox News still led prime time overall with 2.87 million total viewers, while CNN landed in third place with 841,000 prime time viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

952 NEW DAY:

384 MORNING JOE:

988 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

18 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1252 NEW DAY:

342 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

100 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1538 NEW DAY:

503 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1574 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 MORNING JOE:

1067 NATIONAL REPORT:

173 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1625 CNN NEWSROOM:

670 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

797 — BLUE BLOODS:

68 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1653 AT THIS HOUR:

702 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

667 — BLUE BLOODS:

103 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1811 INSIDE POLITICS:

772 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

760 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

148 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1506 CNN NEWSROOM:

734 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

774 — BLUE BLOODS:

207 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1482 CNN NEWSROOM:

806 KATY TUR REPORTS:

864 AMERICAN AGENDA:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

273 3p STORY, THE:

1463 CNN NEWSROOM:

847 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

962 — BLUE BLOODS:

293 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1612 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

839 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1621 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

241 BLUE BLOODS:

325 5p FIVE, THE:

3598 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

935 — SPICER & CO:

250 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

133 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2560 SITUATION ROOM:

910 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1653 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

47 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2601 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1033 REIDOUT:

1264 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

302 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

49 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3432 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1007 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1641 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

221 NEWSNATION PRIME:

52 9p HANNITY:

2829 CNN TONIGHT:

760 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2753 PRIME NEWS:

142 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2347 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

758 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1949 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

231 BANFIELD:

68 11p GUTFELD!:

2202 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

528 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1249 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

130 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

64 MORNING JOE:

107 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

5 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

190 NEW DAY:

62 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

177 NEW DAY:

93 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

164 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

168 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

91 — BLUE BLOODS:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

158 AT THIS HOUR:

129 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

72 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

191 INSIDE POLITICS:

115 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

198 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

187 CNN NEWSROOM:

160 KATY TUR REPORTS:

66 AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

153 CNN NEWSROOM:

160 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

172 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

173 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

158 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

15 5p FIVE, THE:

450 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

216 — SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

301 SITUATION ROOM:

227 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

167 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

317 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

225 REIDOUT:

155 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

496 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

207 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

175 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 9p HANNITY:

367 CNN TONIGHT:

212 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

249 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

350 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

186 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

387 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

116 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

157 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 677,000

Fox News: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 1.17 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 141,000

Fox News: 242,000

MSNBC: 122,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 841,000

Fox News: 2.87 million

MSNBC: 2.11 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 202,000

Fox News: 404,000

MSNBC: 198,000

