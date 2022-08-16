Peter Navarro Blasts ‘Clown Prince’ Jared Kushner for Derailing Trump’s Presidency

Peter Navarro ripped his former White House colleague Jared Kushner in a blistering op-ed on Monday.

Navarro has made his disdain for Kushner plain and believes former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is a big reason why he failed to get a second term.

“Take credit for what worked,” Navarro wrote on the American Greatness website. “Shift the blame for what didn’t. Run to Daddy-in-law whenever the big, bad chief of staff got in his way. That was Jared Kushner’s modus operandi during the long four years I had to serve alongside the man most responsible for the loss of the Trump White House.”

Navarro, a former White House trade adviser said Kushner only got a job as a White House aide because he was married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

“In private, Jared would boast about how he had brought the president back from whatever he considered the brink to be that day—whether it was securing the southern border, leaving NAFTA, or slapping tariffs on China,” Navarro continued. “Never mind that he was derailing, deterring, and delaying Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda in real-time and at great political and economic costs.”

He went on to call Kushner a “clown prince.”

“In the cold light of a January West Wing day, there was simply no other explanation than nepotism to account for how this decidedly unqualified Clown Prince wound up sitting as a modern-day Rasputin at the right hand of Trump,” Navarro said.”

He further stated Kushner possessed an optimism that was disconnected from reality and that this created a “lack of urgency in the White House.”

“Kushner would endlessly peddle this ‘the polls look great’ steaming pile to whoever would listen, and it would be this single piece of utter Kushner bullshit that would contribute so much to the inertia and lack of urgency within both the West Wing and campaign headquarters,” Navarro added.

This isn’t even the first time this month Navarro swiped at Kushner. Less than two weeks ago he suggested that Kushner either lied about or overstated a cancer diagnosis in order to sell books.

“Time after time, whether it’s mismanagement of the campaign, mismanagement of the pandemic, taking too much credit for NAFTA, taking too much credit for the Abraham Accords,” Navarro said on Newsmax. “I mean, the guy was just a one-man wrecking crew.”

