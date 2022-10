Jake Tapper, who is now hosting the 9 p.m. hour on CNN, saw a drop off in viewers from Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. show on Monday night.

While Cooper drew 794,000 total viewers and 155,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, Tapper saw 571,000 total viewers and 113,000 demo viewers at 9 p.m.

That’s a 28% drop in total viewers and a 27% drop in the demo.

One explanation for the steep drop off: Monday Night Football, which saw the Broncos take on the Chargers at 8:15 p.m.

Rachel Maddow, on the other hand, was not hurt by the game. She drew an impressive 2.22 million viewers and 201,000 in the demo for her 9 p.m. show.

Curiously, Monday Night Football did not seem to hurt Fox News host Sean Hannity. His numbers were in line with the 2.7 million viewers Hannity averaged in the third quarter.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 558,000

Fox News: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 1 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 105,000

Fox News: 241,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 614,000

Fox News: 2.7 million

MSNBC: 1.76 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 124,000

Fox News: 329,000

MSNBC: 163,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

