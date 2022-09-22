JUST IN: CNN Announces New Programming Slate With Jake Tapper Hosting 9 PM Through the Election

Jake Tapper is moving to prime time — at least for the next few weeks.

CNN, Thursday, announced a series of lineup changes set to take effect Oct. 10. The most notable move shifts Jake Tapper into prime time. He’ll anchor the 9 p.m. slot, immediately following Anderson Cooper. The move will last through Nov. 11 — giving CNN a major new presence in the prime time hours right through the election.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar — who the network recently announced would be wrapping up their tenure as hosts of CNN’s morning show New Day — will hold down Tapper’s current time slot of 4 p.m. However, they will only host one hour, as opposed to Tapper’s customary two. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer will expand and air from 5-7 p.m., according to the network.

And another face familiar to CNN midday viewers will be temporarily headed to prime time. Alisyn Camerota will co-anchor with Laura Coates in the 10-12 p.m. slot currently being held down by Don Lemon. Lemon, the network said, will begin his preparation to host CNN’s new morning show, which will start later this year. Poppy Harlow will likewise sign off on that day as well, leaving her 9-11 a.m. slot co-anchoring with Jim Sciutto temporarily vacant.

The pre-election roster shuffle is the latest in a series of moves by new CNN boss Chris Licht, who shook up the network’s morning show, cancelled the Sunday morning media-focused program Reliable Sources, and dismissed that show’s host — Brian Stelter — along with White House correspondent John Harwood.



