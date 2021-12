Fox News scored the top eleven shows on cable news in the key 25-54 age demographic on Thursday. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow placed twelfth.

Fox’s The Five was the most-watched show with 3.17 total average viewers, while Tucker Carlson Tonight finished second in all of cable news with 2.95 million total average viewers.

Carlson, however, won the demo with 423,000 viewers to The Five’s 384,000.

Fox’s morning and day time line up including Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom, The Faulkner Focus, and Outnumbered all beat every program on CNN and MSNBC in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

967 NEW DAY:

290 MORNING JOE:

841 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

14 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

41 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1420 NEW DAY:

358 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

17 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1656 NEW DAY:

439 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1622 CNN NEWSROOM:

492 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

763 NATIONAL REPORT:

156 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1734 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

593 — JAG:

98 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1642 AT THIS HOUR:

602 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

536 — JAG:

116 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1677 INSIDE POLITICS:

635 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

550 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

168 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

132 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1416 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 MTP DAILY:

624 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

197 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1122 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 KATY TUR REPORTS:

670 AMERICAN AGENDA:

159 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1169 CNN NEWSROOM:

585 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

710 — BLUE BLOODS:

310 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1308 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

682 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1385 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

232 BLUE BLOODS:

322 5p FIVE, THE:

3173 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

623 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

119 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2285 SITUATION ROOM:

611 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1159 SPICER & CO:

301 DONLON REPORT, THE:

28 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1891 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

703 REIDOUT:

1168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

399 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2950 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

878 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1366 STINCHFIELD:

187 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

49 9p HANNITY:

2306 CNN TONIGHT:

737 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2127 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

122 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1873 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

594 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1365 MIKE HUCKABEE?S CHRISTMAS:

75 BANFIELD:

19 11p GUTFELD!:

1833 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

408 11TH HOUR:

805 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

85 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

90 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

220 NEW DAY:

54 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

252 NEW DAY:

63 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

86 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

71 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

317 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

46 — JAG:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

242 AT THIS HOUR:

111 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

37 — JAG:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

231 INSIDE POLITICS:

129 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

32 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

40 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 MTP DAILY:

40 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

147 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 KATY TUR REPORTS:

59 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

166 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

189 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

125 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

128 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

30 5p FIVE, THE:

384 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

339 SITUATION ROOM:

120 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

108 SPICER & CO:

31 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

288 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

136 REIDOUT:

156 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

423 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

182 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

174 STINCHFIELD:

37 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

322 CNN TONIGHT:

166 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

221 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

265 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

89 MIKE HUCKABEE?S CHRISTMAS:

4 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

324 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 11TH HOUR:

52 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 542,000

Fox: 1.63 million

MSNBC: 909,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 104,000

Fox News: 249,000

MSNBC: 87,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 736,000

Fox News: 2.37 million

MSNBC: 1.62 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 156,000

Fox News: 337,000

MSNBC: 161,000

For more ratings information and analysis, go to ShowBuzz Daily.

