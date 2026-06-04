WATCH: Senate Democrat Twists Himself in Knots to Avoid Endorsing Graham Platner in Awkward CNN Hit

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) twisted himself in knots to avoid endorsing Graham Platner, the scandal-plagued Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine, during a wild CNN hit on Thursday.

In an interview on CNN News Central, anchor Boris Sanchez asked Markey about Platner — who has generated controversy with everything from his Nazi-linked tattoo, to problematic social media posts, to newly-reported, sexually explicit texts to women other than his wife.

“I have to ask you about embattled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner,” Sanchez said. “He met with Democrats in D.C. Yesterday. Will you endorse his campaign?”

Markey went to bat for various aspects of the candidate’s platform, but stopped short of endorsing him.

“I know that he is out and he is campaigning on kitchen table issues. I know that he’s opposed to this slush fund which Donald Trump is putting together. He’s putting affordability front and center for the voters of Maine to decide this race. And I think that he has the right issues to be focusing upon this year in Maine, as I am doing, and I think other people who are really concerned about the direction our country is going in right now.”

Sanchez pressed.

“It sounds like he has your support, Senator,” Sanchez said.

But Markey again dodged.

“Well, I am convinced that he is running on all of the right issues for our country right now,” the senator said.

Sanchez tried one more time.

“So why not say that you endorse him?” Sanchez said.

Yet Markey just would not go there.

“In my opinion, he has taken the issues and he’s galvanized a grassroots movement all across Maine,” Markey said. “People are responding at the town meetings, they are up, they’re energized, and in my opinion he is on a pathway to victory in the state of Maine.”

Watch above, via CNN.

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