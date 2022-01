Cable News Ratings, Tuesday January 25: Lawrence O’Donnell Lands in Second Place on MSNBC

Lawrence O’Donnell landed in second place on MSNBC on Monday night, with a solid 1.53 million average total viewers.

Fox News scored the top six shows in terms of total average viewers, with three programs over 3.5 million. The second night of Jesse Watters Prime Time kept up its strong debut, pulling in an impressive 3.6 million total average viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow landed in 7th place with 2.26 million total average viewers. Maddow fell just shy of Laura Ingraham’s 2.27 million average viewers.

Ingraham won her time slot at 10 p.m., beating O’Donnell and crushing CNN’s Don Lemon, who trailed in third place with 501,000 total average viewers.

O’Donnell’s second-place finish on MSNBC was followed by Chris Hayes, who landed in third place on the network with 1.37 million total average viewers.

CNN’s top-rated host on Tuesday was Anderson Cooper, who raked in 691,000 total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1073 NEW DAY:

274 MORNING JOE:

716 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 ELEMENTARY:

38 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1419 NEW DAY:

378 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

19 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1768 NEW DAY:

395 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1851 CNN NEWSROOM:

513 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

682 NATIONAL REPORT:

223 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1810 CNN NEWSROOM:

585 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

626 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

94 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1833 AT THIS HOUR:

617 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

550 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1914 INSIDE POLITICS:

664 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

552 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

179 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

219 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1679 CNN NEWSROOM:

632 MTP DAILY:

569 — BLUE BLOODS:

175 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1633 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 KATY TUR REPORTS:

603 AMERICAN AGENDA:

177 BLUE BLOODS:

243 3p STORY, THE:

1693 CNN NEWSROOM:

604 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

740 — BLUE BLOODS:

329 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1745 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

613 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1236 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

234 BLUE BLOODS:

413 5p FIVE, THE:

3870 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

599 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

197 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

161 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2938 SITUATION ROOM:

590 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1322 SPICER & CO:

294 DONLON REPORT, THE:

84 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3600 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

653 REIDOUT:

1246 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

359 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

69 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3700 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

691 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1375 STINCHFIELD:

284 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

63 9p HANNITY:

2905 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

513 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2267 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

123 NEWSNATION PRIME:

54 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2273 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

501 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1531 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

150 BANFIELD:

43 11p GUTFELD!:

2017 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

350 11TH HOUR:

811 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

88 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

43 MORNING JOE:

84 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 ELEMENTARY:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

58 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

340 NEW DAY:

51 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

63 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

66 NATIONAL REPORT:

51 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

89 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

269 AT THIS HOUR:

110 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

62 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

314 INSIDE POLITICS:

142 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

71 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 MTP DAILY:

58 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

315 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

62 AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

35 3p STORY, THE:

302 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

43 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

293 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

95 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

132 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

64 5p FIVE, THE:

563 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

462 SITUATION ROOM:

149 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

149 SPICER & CO:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

558 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

184 REIDOUT:

153 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

46 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

624 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

158 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 STINCHFIELD:

51 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 9p HANNITY:

449 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

123 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

263 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

22 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

403 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

127 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

169 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

410 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

82 11TH HOUR:

114 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 469,000

Fox: 1.99 million

MSNBC: 898,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 340,000

MSNBC: 105,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 568,000

Fox News: 2.96 million

MSNBC: 1.72 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 136,000

Fox News: 492,000

MSNBC: 195,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

