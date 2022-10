Jake Tapper kicked off his temporary hosting gig at 9 p.m. with marquee interviews with both President Joe Biden and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Despite the impressive line-up and a major ad campaign, Tapper still came in a distant third in the ratings during the time slot — with only 854,000 total viewers.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity won the hour with 2.63 million total viewers and MSNBC’s Alex Wagner landed in second place with 1.59 million total viewers — respectively tripling and doubling CNN.

In the key 25 to 54 age demographic, Tapper did beat Wagner by a wide margin, but still fell far short of Hannity.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1035 NEW DAY:

310 MORNING JOE:

867 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1313 NEW DAY:

409 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

110 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1603 NEW DAY:

468 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1618 CNN NEWSROOM:

561 MORNING JOE:

918 NATIONAL REPORT:

135 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1653 CNN NEWSROOM:

640 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

670 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

29 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1773 AT THIS HOUR:

619 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

585 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1843 INSIDE POLITICS:

639 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

605 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

123 BLUE BLOODS:

64 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1442 CNN NEWSROOM:

546 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

613 — BLUE BLOODS:

124 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1346 CNN NEWSROOM:

521 KATY TUR REPORTS:

627 AMERICAN AGENDA:

147 BLUE BLOODS:

180 3p STORY, THE:

1298 CNN NEWSROOM:

545 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

675 — BLUE BLOODS:

225 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1255 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

611 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1249 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

197 BLUE BLOODS:

258 5p FIVE, THE:

3221 SITUATION ROOM:

617 — SPICER & CO:

187 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

115 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2233 SITUATION ROOM:

608 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1397 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

168 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

57 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2700 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

763 REIDOUT:

1287 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

222 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3417 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

850 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1371 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

143 CUOMO:

133 9p HANNITY:

2629 CNN TONIGHT:

854 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1586 PRIME NEWS:

102 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

94 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2118 CNN TONIGHT:

618 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1569 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

157 BANFIELD:

71 11p GUTFELD!:

2150 CNN TONIGHT:

430 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1015 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

74 CUOMO:

78

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

136 NEW DAY:

57 MORNING JOE:

112 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

188 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

184 NEW DAY:

89 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

198 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 MORNING JOE:

78 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

70 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

232 AT THIS HOUR:

105 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

57 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

267 INSIDE POLITICS:

124 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

71 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

9 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

70 AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

89 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

188 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

92 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

101 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

29 5p FIVE, THE:

368 SITUATION ROOM:

117 — SPICER & CO:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

279 SITUATION ROOM:

111 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

134 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

335 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

184 REIDOUT:

142 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

492 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

201 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

151 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

16 CUOMO:

17 9p HANNITY:

323 CNN TONIGHT:

211 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

144 PRIME NEWS:

5 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

280 CNN TONIGHT:

152 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

5 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

374 CNN TONIGHT:

97 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

117 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 CUOMO:

23

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 549,000

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 934,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 109,000

Fox News: 244,000

MSNBC: 98,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 774,000

Fox News: 2.72 million

MSNBC: 1.51 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 188,000

Fox News: 365,000

MSNBC: 144,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com