Cable News Ratings Wednesday May 10: Trump Town Hall Surges CNN Into First Place in Total Day Demo, Still Third in Total Viewers

CNN’s controversial decision to host former President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2024 presidential campaign unsurprisingly yielded the most-watched cable news program on Wednesday.

A little more than 3.3 million people tuned in to watch Trump field questions from a friendly Republican audience and a stoic Kaitlan Collins, who despite her efforts to fact-check the former president in real-time, was overtaken by a torrent of falsehoods, including his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. At one point, he even called Collins “a nasty person.”

The next highest-rated show in total viewers on any network on Wednesday was The Five on Fox News with 2.69 million.

The 8 p.m. event blew away the competition, notching more than double the total viewers of both Fox News Tonight and MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes. CNN trounced those shows in the key 25-54 age demographic by an even larger percentage.

The town hall garnered 781,000 demo viewers, compared to just 136,000 for Fox News and 149,000 for MSNBC. The town hall boosted CNN to the top of cable news in the total day demo average with 175,000 viewers. Fox landed second in the total day demo with 159,000 and MSNBC was third with 113,000.

However, despite the town hall’s strong showing, CNN still landed in third in total day viewers with 810,000 average viewers. Fox led the day with 1.45 million total day viewers and MSNBC was second with 1.01 million average total day viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

786 CNN THIS MORNING:

279 MORNING JOE:

1014 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

57 EARLY MORNING:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1181 CNN THIS MORNING:

339 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

184 MORNING IN AMERICA:

59 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1431 CNN THIS MORNING:

422 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2079 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

519 MORNING JOE:

956 NATIONAL REPORT:

234 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1767 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

580 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

782 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

43 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1484 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

611 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

703 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1444 INSIDE POLITICS:

653 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

717 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

207 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1333 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

596 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

694 — NEWSNATION NOW:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1164 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

603 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

805 [2:26 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

178 — 3p STORY, THE:

1250 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

656 KATY TUR REPORTS:

911 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

41 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1205 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

673 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1423 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

277 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2692 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

718 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

265 HILL, THE:

36 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1834 SITUATION ROOM:

683 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1546 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

273 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2058 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

792 REIDOUT:

1253 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

366 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1349 CNN TOWN HALL:

3308 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1363 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

394 CUOMO:

92 9p HANNITY:

1925 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2152 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM] ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1424 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

392 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1774 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1227 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1588 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

404 BANFIELD:

95 11p GUTFELD!:

1741 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

725 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1074 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

209 CUOMO:

57

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

84 CNN THIS MORNING:

58 MORNING JOE:

114 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

13 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

155 CNN THIS MORNING:

88 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

167 CNN THIS MORNING:

115 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

207 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

127 MORNING JOE:

117 NATIONAL REPORT:

19 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

167 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

110 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

97 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

160 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

120 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

92 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

121 INSIDE POLITICS:

103 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

136 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

102 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

75 — NEWSNATION NOW:

3 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

138 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

102 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

104 [2:26 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 — 3p STORY, THE:

167 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

131 KATY TUR REPORTS:

95 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

2 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

137 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

118 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

133 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

33 — 5p FIVE, THE:

277 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

141 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

28 HILL, THE:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

197 SITUATION ROOM:

143 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

161 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

24 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

216 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

159 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

136 CNN TOWN HALL:

781 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 CUOMO:

16 9p HANNITY:

190 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

438 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM] ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

171 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

42 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

241 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

253 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 BANFIELD:

23 11p GUTFELD!:

246 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

186 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 CUOMO:

14

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 810,000

Fox News: 1.45 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 175,000

Fox News: 159,000

MSNBC: 113,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 2.29

Fox News: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 510,000

Fox News: 189,000

MSNBC: 157,000

