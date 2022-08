MSNBC’s new 9 p.m. show, Alex Wagner Tonight, debuted with 2 million total viewers on Wednesday night. That impressive debut was enough to make Alex Wagner the most watched host on MSNBC, but not in cable news — Sean Hannity on Fox News landed first at 9 p.m., with more than 3 million viewers.

Alex Wagner is taking over the time slot from Rachel Maddow, who is only hosting her show on Mondays. Yesterday, Maddow raked in an impressive 2.75 million total viewers, which put her right on the heels of Hannity who brought in 2.83 million viewers on Monday.

On Tuesday night, however, Hannity well outpaced Wagner as he brought in nearly 3.1 million total viewers to win the hour.

CNN landed in third place at 9 p.m. with 866,000 total viewers and has yet to name a replacement for Chris Cuomo, who hosted the hour before being fired.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

932 NEW DAY:

342 MORNING JOE:

1005 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

26 EARLY MORNING:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1281 NEW DAY:

427 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

105 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1559 NEW DAY:

570 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1749 CNN NEWSROOM:

626 MORNING JOE:

1146 NATIONAL REPORT:

165 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1742 CNN NEWSROOM:

646 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

800 — BLUE BLOODS:

107 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1669 AT THIS HOUR:

686 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

739 — BLUE BLOODS:

155 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1927 INSIDE POLITICS:

703 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

799 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

151 BLUE BLOODS:

209 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1591 CNN NEWSROOM:

773 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

798 — BLUE BLOODS:

241 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1438 CNN NEWSROOM:

815 KATY TUR REPORTS:

843 AMERICAN AGENDA:

154 BLUE BLOODS:

274 3p STORY, THE:

1512 CNN NEWSROOM:

866 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

954 — BLUE BLOODS:

272 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1566 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

875 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1500 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

252 BLUE BLOODS:

326 5p FIVE, THE:

3499 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

873 — SPICER & CO:

232 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

117 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2382 SITUATION ROOM:

854 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1475 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

252 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

55 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2533 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

907 REIDOUT:

1237 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

309 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3294 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

884 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1568 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

265 NEWSNATION PRIME:

62 9p HANNITY:

3071 CNN TONIGHT:

866 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

2004 PRIME NEWS:

226 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

73 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3004 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1115 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1857 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

313 BANFIELD:

58 11p GUTFELD!:

2515 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

676 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1181 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

211 NEWSNATION PRIME:

33

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

178 NEW DAY:

59 MORNING JOE:

113 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

13 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

65 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

230 NEW DAY:

110 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

177 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MORNING JOE:

125 NATIONAL REPORT:

32 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

178 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

164 AT THIS HOUR:

126 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

77 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

226 INSIDE POLITICS:

108 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

78 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

178 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 KATY TUR REPORTS:

87 AMERICAN AGENDA:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

30 3p STORY, THE:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

101 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

197 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

150 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

151 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

429 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

162 — SPICER & CO:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

288 SITUATION ROOM:

167 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

171 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

312 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

146 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

453 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

186 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

166 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 9p HANNITY:

404 CNN TONIGHT:

176 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

183 PRIME NEWS:

29 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

441 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

220 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

39 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

434 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

150 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

127 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 688,000

Fox News: 1.92 million

MSNBC: 1.1 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 129,000

Fox News: 258,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 955,000

Fox News: 3.12 million

MSNBC: 1.81 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 194,000

Fox News: 432,000

MSNBC: 166,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com