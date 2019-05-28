At a town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Republican Rep. Justin Amash faced off with a MAGA-hat wearing woman who blasted his call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying he has “drank the same Kool Aid” and become a “Democrat.” But in his lengthy rebuttal, Amash noted that he has actually read the entire Mueller report and that in the woman’s diatribe dismissing it, “you haven’t stated any facts.”

As the lone Republican in Congress who has backed impeachment proceedings against the president, Amash had drawn a lot of heat from conservatives who feel he has betrayed their cause. The woman at the town hall evoked these criticisms in her extended comments, calling the Mueller report a “smear campaign” against Trump.

HOT TAKE: One woman let’s @justinamash know how she feels about him saying @realDonaldTrump’s behavior is “impeachable”@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/fxkh6HahbB — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) May 28, 2019

More (and even more tonight on @WOODTV… including @justinamash’s rebuttal where he says “you haven’t stated any facts”) pic.twitter.com/arr3atMMI8 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) May 28, 2019





In his reply, Amash––who made a point of asking others to be respectful during the exchange––countered the woman’s claim that he had effectively defected from the Republican Party by pointing to his very conservative voting record. “I haven’t changed, I’m who I said I was. I’m a principled, constitutional conservative,” Amash responded, before pivoting to her objections to impeachment. “I heard you talk about the Mueller report but you haven’t stated in any facts. What are the facts you’re disputing?”

This video gets to the heart of the Amash town hall: pic.twitter.com/PThqciSI8E — Sam Easter (@SamKWEaster) May 28, 2019

