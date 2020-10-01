After news broke late Thursday night that Hope Hicks, a top aide to President Donald Trump, had tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump were awaiting their own test results and would “begin our quarantine process” — but the president’s own actions and other communications from the White House sent a conflicting message.

As Mediate covered earlier Thursday, Hicks tested positive and has been exhibiting symptoms. Multiple news outlets have reported that she traveled extensively with the president this week, including to the debate on Tuesday and a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, as confirmed by photos and videos of her traveling with Trump and his inner circle of top staffers.

Late Thursday evening, Trump tweeted confirmation of Hicks’ diagnosis, praising her for “working so hard” and calling her positive test “terrible” news. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results,” Trump concluded. “In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

However, the official travel schedule released by the White House — right before Trump’s tweet and hours after the news about Hicks was publicly known — indicated that Trump was still planning on a “roundtable with supporters” at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. before flying to Sanford, Florida (just north of Orlando) for a campaign rally.

Multiple media outlets also reported that Hicks began showing symptoms Wednesday and was quarantined at that time, and got her positive diagnosis on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trump traveled to New Jersey and had several campaign events there — all after Hicks had been known to have symptoms.

“This is not a ‘quarantine process.’ It’s exposing countless people,” tweeted Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker. “I feel bad for my colleagues who are supposed to be on Air Force One and in the pool tomorrow. This has already been scary and is now a confirmed hot spot.”

Walker posted several other tweets, clearly perturbed, noting that he saw “a lot of people who should know better tweeting that the president is quarantining” but “In fact, he seems to be planning the exact opposite…Until his behavior changes drastically, no one should repeat his claim he’s in quarantine.”

CNN commentator Amanda Carpenter chimed in with a salient point, that countless people may have been unknowingly exposed because the White House did not announce the initial news about Hicks, but in fact only responded hours later after reporters broke the story.

