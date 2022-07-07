For $1,000, You Can Get a ‘Special Edition’ of Trump’s Picture Book, Along With Don Jr’s Book and a MAGA Hat

Anyone who would be willing to pay $1,000 for a book by former President Donald Trump presumably already has a red MAGA hat, but he’s tossing one in the bundle anyway if you order the “special edition” of his photo collection, along with a copy of his eldest son’s literary offering.

Trump’s Our Journey Together was released earlier this year with a selling price of $75, or $230 for an autographed copy. It features a collection of photographs from his time in the White House, complete with captions that echo the pugnacious tone of his former Twitter account, airing a variety of grievances about topics ranging from “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi and the “impeachment witch hunts.”

In February, CNN reported that the book sold out of its initial printing of 200,000 copies, grossing more than $20 million. Many of the photos in it were taken by Shealah Craighead, who was the chief White House photographer during Trump’s time in office. According to a report by The New York Times, Craighead had planned to release her own book of photographs selected from the Trump presidency, a “long tradition” of White House photographers since those who served with Ronald Reagan.

Trump reportedly demanded a cut of Craighead’s advance payment in exchange for writing a foreword to the book and helping promote it, but then announced plans for his own and said he could no longer write the foreword. Our Journey Together does not give Craigshead credit for any specific photo, only listing her name on the very last page along with other White House photographers, even though she took a majority of the photos that are included. Craigshead did not receive any compensation for Trump’s book and ended up abandoning her own plans for publication.

The new bundle repackages Trump’s book in a red cover and promises that it is autographed with “President Trump’s signature inside the book, not on a bookplate!” The “special edition” costs $999 (plus shipping and taxes) and promises “several new photos,” although it’s not clear how many. Purchasers also get “a signed copy of Liberal Privilege by Donald Trump Jr., and a beautiful red MAGA hat!”

There’s still the option to buy the original edition of Our Journey Together for $74.99, or autographed by Donald Jr. for $199. Donald Jr.’s book Liberal Privilege is sold for $29.99 without an autograph.

So, if we’re doing the math, Donald Jr.’s autograph adds roughly $124 to the cost of a book, and Trump’s Save America PAC sells MAGA hats for $30.00. Liberal Privilege ($30) with a Donald Jr. autograph ($124) plus a MAGA hat ($30) totals $184, meaning that Trump is charging over $800 for his signature and a new cover on his picture book.

But, hey, you do get a hat.

