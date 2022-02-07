Former President Donald Trump is reportedly making a fortune from his book released late last year, comprised of a series of pictures from his time in the White House.

According to CNN, the former president’s tome, titled “Our Journey Together,” has sold out its initial printing of 200,000 copies. At a retail value of $75, or $230 for autographed copies, the book has grossed more than $20 million to date, according to the report.

Along with the photographs, the book’s appeal to Trump fans likely stems from the former president’s candid captions. In one photo with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump wrote, “She was screaming and shaking like a leaf, she’s fucking crazy, hence the name ‘Crazy Nancy.'”

Another photo features Trump with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Mark Zuckerberg would come to the White House and kiss my ass,” Trump wrote. “His censorship is terrible for America. His ‘campaign contributions’ even worse.”

Sergio Gor, the Republican operative who founded Winning Team publishing — which put out “Our Journey Together” — told CNN that 300,000 additional copies of the book are currently being published.

“We still can’t keep up with the customers,” Gor said.

