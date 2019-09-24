comScore

Low-Energy Donald? Trump UN Speech Panned: ‘Like a Hostage Video’

By Charlie NashSep 24th, 2019, 11:20 am

President Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations, Tuesday, was panned by critics for being “low-energy” and like a “hostage video” for a man who frequently boasts about being “high-energy.”

New York Times television critic James Poniewozik declared in a Twitter post that the President “just seems distracted. He’s reading it like an eye chart.

I mean, this was an unusually sleepy delivery for Trump, but it’s also flat for the reasons he’s always flat off a prompter (and more animated off-the-cuff): reading a speech requires him to act like he’s as interested in someone else’s words as his own, Poniewozik elaborated.

Bloomberg Opinion Executive Editor Tim O’Brien proclaimed, Trump is in high-slurred-speech mode at the UN. As if he just woke up, while AMERICABlog News editor John Aravosis commented, Something is wrong with Trump. His UN speech is anemic. He’s squinting. An his speech is thick again. This is his worst speech ever, in terms of delivery.

One Twitter account claimed to have seen more energetic death bed confessions, and journalist Bob Cesca remarked that the President looks broken.

Radio host and journalist Dean Obeidallah posted, Trump at UN reading speech like he’s a hostage, which was a sentiment shared by dozens of Twitter accounts who all referred to the speech as a hostage video.

Certain parts of the broadcast even showed Trump’s speech putting Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to sleep:

[Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images]

