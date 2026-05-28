NEW POLL: Trump Ballroom Opposed By Whopping 6 to 1 Margin Among Independents

In a new poll, Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s ballroom project by more than a two-to-one margin — and more than six to one among Independent voters.

After the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), a MAGA groundswell demanding completion of Trump’s multi-hundred-million-dollar ballroom emerged. Originally proposed as a donor-funded project, Republicans have been pushing to appropriate $400 million in taxpayer funds for the ballroom.

But it didn’t stop there — a Republican proposal would give another $1 billion in funding for security upgrades.

Additionally, Trump’s Justice Department announced the creation of a so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” this month as part of the settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns by a former official.

The move is widely seen as an unaccountable “slush fund” that could be used to funnel cash to the president’s allies, and has gotten pushback from several prominent Republicans.

According to a new YouGov/The Economist poll, those two projects are competing in a pitched unpopularity contest. Trump set several new records for disapproval in the survey, which matches other recent polls. But the slush fund and the ballroom are even less popular:

Only 24% of Americans support Trump’s project to tear down the East Wing of the White House and build a new ballroom. 58% of Americans — including 91% of Democrats, 63% of Independents, and 23% of Republicans — oppose that project. Republicans who are MAGA supporters back the ballroom by 77% to 11%, but Republicans who say they’re not MAGA supporters are more likely to oppose it (33% support and 48% oppose).

A look at the crosstabs reveals that 63 percent of Independents oppose the ballroom — versus just eleven percent who support it. That’s worse than the 42 percent who oppose the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” against 24 percent who support it. Even among Trump voters who have an opinion, over a third oppose the slush fund.

The pollster also noted “Only one-third of Americans approve of how Donald Trump is handling his job as president, lower than Trump’s approval in any weekly Economist / YouGov Poll over his two terms as president, and lower than Joe Biden ever received during his term.”

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