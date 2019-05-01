Maria Bartiromo: ‘Really Disappointing Behavior from Robert Mueller’

Maria Bartiromo addressed Tuesday’s bombshell news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter expressing disapproval to Attorney General Bill Barr for the manner in which the later ostensibly summarized the findings of a 400+ paged report in a four-page letter that gave President Donald Trump the best possible interpretation of Mueller’s findings.

The Fox Business morning show host introduced Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano to provide his insight, to which he defended the manner in which Mueller privately expressed his disapproval to Barr six weeks ago, details of which have not come out until Tuesday, perhaps not so coincidentally the day before Barr is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a public hearing.

As the rather predictable segment wrapped, Bartiromo summarized the discussion by saying “Sounds like Politics to me.” She then added, without further explanation “this is disappointing in terms of Robert Mueller’s behavior.”

Bartiromo has often expressed views in support of President Trump so perhaps this summary comment is not surprising coming from the Fox Business host. It is surprising, however, in the context of what Napolitano had just said on her airwaves.

