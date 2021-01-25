Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, argued against impeaching her former boss, saying that Donald Trump’s actions leading up to a violent MAGA mob laying siege to the Capitol, threatening to kill Congress, and resulting in the deaths of five people were “not his finest” and “not great.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, the former ambassador and South Carolina governor acknowledged that Trump’s maniacal pursuit of the election fraud “big lie” in the final months of his presidency would tarnish his legacy. But the Fox host wouldn’t even go that far, suggesting instead that the Republican Party’s pro-Trump base will not think less of the former president because of what happened that day.

“You thought President Trump would be judged harshly because of what happened at the Capitol. I am not sure most Republican voters think that,” Ingraham said, challenging Haley.

“January 6th was a tough day. The actions the president since Election Day were not his finest,” Haley said, engaging in rank understatement. “It troubles me greatly because I am proud of the successes of the Trump Administration. Those were the right policies. That’s what our party cares about and looking to do. If you look at the foreign policy side, the strength we were able to show was really important.”

“The actions of the president post-Election Day were not great. What happened on January 6th was not great,” Haley added. “Does he deserve to be impeached? Absolutely not.”

When Ingraham pressed if Haley would vote against impeachment if she were in the Senate, Trump’s former ambassador answered: “Absolutely.”

“I don’t think there is a basis for impeachment,” Haley claimed, before suggesting that Trump was more of a victim and unfairly targeted by the historically large bipartisan House majority that impeached him. “The idea that there — they didn’t even have a hearing in the House. They will bring about impeachment, yet they say they are for unity. They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office. At some point, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”

