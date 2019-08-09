President Donald Trump came after Hollywood Friday while talking to reporters, saying the entertainment media hub is “really terrible” and even “racist.”

“They’re treating conservatives very unfairly. Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites. I think the elites are people that go after them in many cases,” said Trump. “But Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racism, Hollywood is racist!”

He said media executives would be coming to the White House shortly after and he was going to be very tough on them. He said the kind of movies they are putting out is “actually very dangerous for our country.”

” What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our we have now in a little while all of the heads of the biggest companies coming in and we’re going to talk to them,” said Trump. “They can’t do that,” he added.

This comes after reports Thursday that the president is drafting up an executive order to address allegations of anti-conservative bias by social media executives. Also Thursday news broke that Universal would be pulling ad funding for their yet-to-be released satirical movie, “The Hunt” in which “liberal elites” hunt down “deplorables” for sport. Universal halted the ad campaign in light of the trio of massacres over the past week due to the violent nature of the movie.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com