Trump Defends Home Depot Co-Founder: Being Targeted by ‘Vicious and Totally Crazed’ People for Donating to Me

By Josh FeldmanJul 9th, 2019, 9:52 pm

There’s been some social media chatter of a Home Depot boycott in recent days over co-founder Bernie Marcus‘ support of and donations to President Donald Trump. And tonight the president came to his defense.

“They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country,” he tweeted tonight.

Trump went on to say that if liberals keep targeting business as “their ‘Enemy'” and tell people not to do business there, they should “understand that two can play that game!”

