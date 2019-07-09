There’s been some social media chatter of a Home Depot boycott in recent days over co-founder Bernie Marcus‘ support of and donations to President Donald Trump. And tonight the president came to his defense.

“They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country,” he tweeted tonight.

A truly great, patriotic & charitable man, Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who, at the age of 90, is coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often used weapons. They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

….to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

Trump went on to say that if liberals keep targeting business as “their ‘Enemy'” and tell people not to do business there, they should “understand that two can play that game!”

More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their “Enemy.” They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

