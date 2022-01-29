Trump Is Open to Pardoning Jan. 6 Rioters If He Becomes President Again: ‘They Are Being Treated So Unfairly’

Former President Donald Trump is open to the idea of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters if he runs again and wins in 2024.

“So many people have been asking me about it,” Trump said Saturday during a ‘Save America Rally’ in Texas. “If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump continued: “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The issue of how Jan. 6 defendants are being treated centers largely around approximately 40 individuals being detained without bail in the District of Columbia jail, according to the New York Times. The Times reported that through their lawyers some have expressed concerns over lack of food and water, threats from guards, and sewage.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also criticized the conditions of the D.C. jail after after visiting in November.

More than 750 people have been arrested in connection to Jan. 6, with the majority either awaiting trials or working toward plea agreements. According to TIME, the median sentence received is 45 days, and some with low-level offenses have been sentenced to home detention, or required to pay fines and serve community service.

“What that un-select committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

