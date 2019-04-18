WATCH: Attorney General William Barr’s Mueller Report Press Conference

Attorney General William Barr is hosting a press conference that will focus on the highly anticipated release of the Mueller Report.

The actual report, which is the result of nearly two years of investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, will be delivered to Congress at 11 am on Thursday morning, on CDs, after which it will eventually be uploaded to the Special Counsel’s website for wide distribution.

Reports have surfaced that, according to a Justice Department spokesperson, AG Barr intends to address three main issues during this process: 1) Executive privilege; 2) White House interactions within the last few weeks and 3) the redaction process.

Watch above via Washington Post YouTube stream

