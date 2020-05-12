President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of 10 anti-Obama retweets in less than an hour late on Monday night, promoting a former New York Post columnist who had posted a series of alleged “BREAKING” and “DEVELOPING” claims that purported to document the Clinton campaign and previous administration’s conspiracy against the president.

Beginning around 11:00 p.m., Trump apparently started to troll through the past two days of the Twitter timeline of Paul Sperry, a far right pundit who has authored several anti-Muslim books, including Muslim Mafia and Infiltration, the latter claiming that Muslim “spies and subversives” had secretly penetrated the highest levels of the federal government during the Bush administration. Sperry had been posting claims about former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s prosecution as well as dredging up a three-year-old Post column, in which he attacked Sally Yates, who was fired from her brief tenure as acting Attorney General during the early days of Trump’s administration after she refused to defend the first Muslim ban.

Trump, after more than 100 Twitter shares the day before, when the U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 80,000, retweeted a rapid succession of Sperry’s alleged revelations, indulging in a mini-version of his Twitter binge on Mother’s Day.

BREAKING: FBI HQ agreed to pay Steele a large undisclosed sum on Oct 3, 2016 “for his work on the dossier,” his handler FBI Agent Michael Gaeta revealed in declassified transcript. Meeting took place as FBI scrambled to gather evidence to support FISA warrant to spy on Trump camp — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2020

It’s clear from recent revelations that President Obama & his holdovers had a morbid fear of Lt. Gen. Flynn, an anti-Islamic terror hawk, and were gunning for him early in the transition, long before rumors he was involved in any alleged Russian conspiracyhttps://t.co/lULpNHujIt — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2020

DEVELOPING: Steele’s FBI handler Gaeta testified he memorialized his initial July 5, 2016, meeting w Steele & his Nov 2016 termination conversation w Steele in FD-1023 reports, yet IG Horowitz does not mention such reports in his review of Steele’s so-called Delta informant file — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2020

