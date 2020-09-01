President Donald Trump again pushed a baseless claim about “tremendous cheating” that cost him the popular vote in a segment of his Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham that aired Tuesday night.

Trump talked up the enthusiasm among his own supporters when Ingraham asked, “Do you think you could win the popular vote?”

“People say it’s important for you to win it, not because you wouldn’t be president, but because it sends a message to the country,” she said.

“I think I could win,” Trump said, before going on to claim, “I think I did win the popular vote, in a true sense.”

He claimed there was “tremendous cheating” in California, New York, and other places.

The president has claimed since November 2016 that he would’ve won the popular vote if not for millions of people who voted illegally. PolitiFact gave it a Pants on Fire and multiple news outlets have since called him out for making these baseless claims.

Trump went on to say to Ingraham that “if there wasn’t a libertarian candidate on the ticket,” he would’ve won the popular vote last time.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]