2020 Candidate Andrew Yang Calls Out CNN For Leaving Him Off Fundraising Graphic

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang put CNN on blast for leaving him out of a graphic detailing the top candidates fundraising in the Democratic field.

“It’s an odd choice to omit the candidate who raised $10 million from this graphic,” Yang said in a tweet, pointing to a CNN graphic that included Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who raised $6 million this quarter – about $4 million less than Yang.

It’s an odd choice to omit the candidate who raised $10 million from this graphic. @cnn — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2019

The screen-grabbed graphic comes from the second hour of Thursday’s episode of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. Reporter Jeff Zeleny was speaking on Joe Biden’s fundraising haul of $15.2 million for the quarter, when the network showed the graphic that excluded Yang.

Zeleny did not mention Yang’s fundraising haul despite the fact that CNN reported on Yang’s substantial fundraising earlier in the week.

Yang also called out MSNBC for a similar snub earlier this week, but said he heard back from MSNBC who said they have since updated the graphic for future use.

I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/fDlFmGpHXn — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2019

They tell me this has been updated – thank you #YangGang! 👍😀 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2019

