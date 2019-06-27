Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked the narrow, clichéd nature of the questions about climate change by MSNBC moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd at the first 2020 Democratic debate: “We can’t just talk about the Copacabana.”

In the debate’s first question about the topic, Maddow asked Gov. Jay Inlsee, who has focused his 2020 run on the issue of addressing the climate crisis: “Does your plan save Miami?”

Inslee’s obvious, not very edifying answer: “Yes.”

Todd followed up with a question to former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke that used an imaginary voter as a way to indulge right-wing framing of climate change solutions as intrusions on his or her freedom. “What is your message to a voter who supports the overall goal of what you are trying to do, but suddenly feels as if government is telling them how to live and ordering them how to live?”

Then, to former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Todd pressed him to explain “Who pays for the mitigation to climate?” a legitimate question, but one that media pundits rarely ask about other major expenditures, like the defense budget.

“[Climate change] is such a huge, broad, systemic issue, and you can’t just say, ‘Is Miami going to exist in 50 years?’ Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to say: ‘What are you going to do about this?’ And I know there’s a lot of folks, a lot of young people that have been mobilizing for an entire climate debate in the Democratic caucus. I think it’s a good idea, because when it comes to climate change, is an infrastructure issue. It’s a jobs issue. It’s an energy issue. It’s a foreign policy issue. And we can’t just talk about the Copacabana.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

